Mamelodi Sundowns striker Makgalwa suffers long term ankle injury

The 22-year-old Masandawana striker faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines owing to an injury in their 1-1 draw against the Citizens at home

have provided an update on striker Keletso Makgalwa who sustained an injury against in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Tuesday.

The speedy attacker suffered an ankle injury and the club announced the 22-year-old will be out for about three-to-six months.

Although the Citizens skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize has since apologized to the South African junior international, ‘Aguero’ will undergo surgery on Thursday.

“Keletso Makgalwa’s season at Mamelodi Sundowns has been dealt a major blow after an assessment on his ankle showed he could be out of action for several months," said Sundowns in a statement.

“The young striker lasted only 13 minutes in our Absa Premiership draw at home against Cape Town City on Tuesday night at the Lucas Moripe Stadium," announced the reigning PSL champions.

“It has now been confirmed by our medical team that ‘Aguero’ will be ruled out for between three and six months as his road to recovery from his ankle injury begins.

“Makgalwa has been scheduled for surgery this coming Thursday on his high ankle sprain and will be working at the club’s new high-performance centre with a physiotherapist," concluded the statement.

Makgalwa was sent out to last season, but he was released by coach Eric Tinkler and he was starting to make progress as far as the first-team is concerned.

After netting a goal against Bloemfontein last week in their 3-1 win in the MTN8, coach Pitso Mosimane spoke highly of the skilful attacker, stating he reminds him of Percy Tau.

In addition, Makgalwa has also been an integral part of the South African U23 team attempting to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.