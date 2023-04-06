Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mailula should have been with SA U23, not Bafana Bafana - insists Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has made himself available to help Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and also commented on Cassius Mailula.

Broos is yet to have a meeting with PSL coaches

Mokwena offers to help the Belgian

Mokwena also comments on Mailula being called up for Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? Since being appointed Bafana coach in May 2021, the Belgian coach has been struggling to meet PSL coaches for a football roundtable discussion. Broos has even expressed displeasure at failing to meet up with the coaches.

With Sundowns players dominating Broos’ South Africa squad, Mokwena says he is open to helping the former Cameroon coach with advice and he also explained why Mailula's recent Bafana call-up came too soon.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: "I just respect his [Broos'] space. He knows that if he needs to speak to me about anything I'm available," Mokwena said as per Sowetan Live.

"I try to support the national team as much as I can by watching the performances of the players. After the game in Orlando, I gave the players feedback about the performance individually and also tried to help with the motivation to make sure that they are at a very good level to go to Liberia and win.

"I do the best with the little bit of influence that I have but I don't want to go too much into his space because I know what it is to be a coach and how lonely the job is."

AND WHAT MORE?: Mokwena comments on his player Cassius Mailula’s Bafana call-up and feels the striker should have been with the Under-23 side that failed to qualify for the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations finals.

"I would have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana,” said Mokwena. “I would have loved to see him with his age group going to Congo and helping the team to qualify," Mokwena said.

"That's what I would have loved to see, but SA, our beloved country... let's talk about what is happening where we are and what level we are at. We just have to be very careful not to make too much noise.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena’s offer to help Broos could be handy as the Bafana coach is currently working with one assistant coach Helman Mkhalele. After Cedomir Janevski left his role as first assistant to Broos in September 2022, the Belgian opted not to replace the Macedonian.

It is to be seen if Broos will stick to having one assistant coach when they go for the 2023 Afcon finals.

Mokwena has expressed interest to coach Bafana in future and has previously turned down an opportunity to work as Stuart Baxter’s national team assistant coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Bafana will be back in action in June when they host Morocco in their final Group K match.