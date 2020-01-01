Mamelodi Sundowns striker Maboe eyeing strong PSL finish

The Masandawana hitman has expressed confidence in Mosimane’s leadership as they look to lift the PSL title

With gunning for their 10th Premier Soccer League ( ) title this season, striker Lebohang Maboe insists they will not surrender the trophy easily.

The Brazilians currently occupy the second spot on the log with 44 points and will look to topple log leaders , who lead by four points at the summit, and the striker is banking on coach Pitso Mosimane's experience to see them through.

Having been a victim of the boo-boys from a section of Masandawana fans of late, the 25-year-old states they cannot put themselves under pressure, saying the Tshwane giants are a big club in and beyond.

“I think we have an experienced coach [Pitso Mosimane] with a lot of experienced players,” said Maboe as quoted by DailySun.

“We finished last season very strongly. We don’t want to put pressure on ourselves, we just want to take it one game at the time.

“Sundowns are a big team, not just in South Africa but in Africa. Every competition we compete, our fans expect us to win.”

In addition, Sundowns have been regarded as one of the best finishers when it comes to the title race and will be inspired when they look at the previous campaign.

The reigning PSL champions managed to overtake last season’s hot favourites in the final matches to bag their second consecutive trophy.

As the current PSL campaign is still suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Maboe will hope to be part of history at Chloorkop as they chase their 10th PSL crown, a feat that will make them the only club with many titles since the PSL era.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when the 2019/20 campaign will resume but the league governing body’s chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, expressed hope earlier that it will be completed by no later than June 30.