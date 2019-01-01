Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie wary of Maritzburg United

The Masandawana hitman is confident that they can get their second PSL win in 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie says he is fresh and ready to lead the team's attack when they host Maritzburg United on Wednesday night.

The New Zealander did not travel to Nigeria for their opening Caf Champions League group stage match against Lobi Stars as he was serving his suspension.

“I made the most of the week leading up, while the boys were away in Nigeria because we have a busy January coming. So, if I am called upon on Wednesday then I am fresh and raring to go ahead of the busy schedule,” Brockie said to the media on Tuesday.

The former SuperSport United striker acknowledged that Maritzburg are struggling, but he is expecting a tough encounter.

“They (Maritzburg) are in quite a good position in terms of that, they can come and express themselves, they can't do any worse than what they have been doing of late,” he added.

“They are still a good team with quality players and if we take our foot off the pedal then they are likely to punish us,” he said.

“So, it is important that we get off to a good start and keep the pressure on the teams above us. We’ve got to make the most of these games in hand to keep climbing up the table,” concluded the striker.

Sundowns are placed third on the league log - three points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits.