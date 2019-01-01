Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie unsure of his future

The 31-year-old forward remains committed to the Brazilians but his future is a subject of speculation

striker Jeremy Brockie has confirmed he is set to have talks with coach Pitso Mosimane which will determine his future at Chloorkop.

The New Zealand international is rumoured to be on his way out of the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, but he stated that he wants to play football on a regular basis.

"I have read a couple of articles in the media about how the coach felt about me last season. I have also read we have signed another attacking player already, so it makes life difficult, but I am a professional. Mike Makaab, my agent, is always keeping me up to date with anything that happens,” Brockie told Phakaaathi.

Brockie's agent recently told Goal that the Tshwane giants are yet to make a decision on his client's future, but it is reported that he could is due for a meeting with the club amidst talks that are interested to sign him.

“I want to play football and I am at my happiest when I’m playing. I started playing professional football at a young age because it is what I love doing. That is my thoughts on everything at the moment and I guess what I need to do is sit down and talk with coach Pitso and see if I am in his plans for the season,” added the striker.

Having joined coach Pitso Mosimane's men from SuperSport United in January 2018, the man also known as the Sniper is yet to establish himself at Sundowns.

However, the 31-year-old has explained why he has struggled to game regular game time, adding that Sundowns is one of the top teams in the country and he must be mentally strong.

“There are a lot of factors and reasons why you are not playing. I have been around for a long time and I know how to motivate myself and keep myself in the right frame of mind,” he said.

“Playing for one of the top teams in the country, you have to be mentally strong because there are a lot of good players there and you know that when you get a chance and you don’t take it you are going to have to go back to the back of the line. That is what happened and I had to find other ways to keep myself sane,” he added.

Moreover, the Brazilians have reportedly signed defender Nyiko Mobbie, but remain quiet in the transfer window as they will open their PSL title defence campaign against Amatsantsantsa A Pitori on August 03.