Mamelodi Sundowns striker Affonso out for the remainder of the season
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mauricio Affonso has been ruled of action for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
According to Mosimane, Affonso underwent surgery on Thursday and will, therefore, be back after three months.
With exactly two months left before the end of the season, Affonso is certainly not going to play any further part in Sundowns' remaining matches of the season.
"Hopefully Mauricio will be back [next season] because he did his operation and will be back after three months. He will join us for pre-season," Mosimane confirmed the news to the media.
The Brazilians have not had an out-and-out striker to rely on this season and the majority of their goals have come from their midfielders.
The lanky Uruguayan marksman played 14 games across all competitions for the Tshwane giants this term.
He scored six goals - three in the Telkom Knockout Cup and two in the Caf Champions League prior to his injury in 2019.
Affonso's last match for the Tshwane giants was back in December when Sundowns drew against Bidvest Wits - this was three days after scoring twice against Maritzburg United in the TKO final.