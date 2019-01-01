Mamelodi Sundowns striker Affonso is not ready for Kaizer Chiefs – Mohlala

The former Masandawana left back-has praised the Uruguayan striker but believes he should be given more time to adapt to South Africa

Former defender Jethro Mohlala did not mince his words when reflecting on Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso’s abilities.

Affonso is becoming a darling of the Masandawana fans after netting three goals in three appearances for the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Moreover, Mohlala believes the upcoming PSL match against is a big stage for the new striker because there will be emotions involved.

“I don’t want to say much about him, but for me, I’ve seen him as one of the best signings. If anybody can score a goal within a few minutes that means he is quality," Mohlala told Goal.

“I think it’s a bonus to see him scoring three goals in three matches as a substitute. That means he’s a go-getter if I can put it that way. I remember the days of Andries Sebola, he was the last striker to deliver such miracles in South African football.

“I think it’s fair for me not to rush in saying a lot about him, but all I can say is that so far so good. It clearly shows that coach Pitso (Mosimane) doesn’t go to South America for a holiday. Let’s give the boy time to settle down," he continued.

Having joined the Brazilians ahead of the 2019/20 season, Affonso scored in their 11-1 win against Cote d’Or in the Caf clash.

Before scoring against in the Telkom Knockout Cup match and against in the league match.

Mohlala believes the game against Amakhosi will be a different stage for the 27-year-old marksman.

“I think the stage on Sunday will be a different and a bigger one for him. We all know the emotions for this game,” he added.

“The atmosphere will totally be different because this will be a battle for the three points and Sundowns are at home. I think we need to give him time to settle because we know the supporters are emotional about this since the Shell Cup defeat.

“On the other hand, the players are emotional even though we may call it a friendly match. Sundowns are wounded and they will have to respond against Chiefs. So, playing Affonso would be like throwing him into a lion’s den.

“Chiefs want to prove the 4-2 win was not a fluke, but I am sure you cannot just walk over Sundowns twice because this is a league match with three points at stake.”