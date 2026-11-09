Mamelodi Sundowns stars Ronwen Williams and Thapelo Morena left reeling after CAF Super Cup defeat - 'It's a very heavy one to take in'

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Bafana Ba Style captain has admitted that the club's recent failure in the CAF represents a significant low point for the South African giants. The Pretoria-based side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of USM Alger, sparking frustration among the home supporters at Loftus Stadium.

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'Will hurt for a very long time'

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams acknowledged that the team must look inward to find solutions after a difficult period that has seen them lose their grip on continental dominance. "Obviously, it's tough. This one will hurt for a very long time," Williams told the media.

"We've got to reflect as a team as to where we are and what we once were. We need to get back to that. As tough as it is, we need to pick ourselves up. It's going to be a long season. We just need to be better as a team, [and] draw strength from one another and keep growing."

Addressing the pain of a trophy lost

The defeat was particularly stinging given Sundowns' formidable reputation at Loftus Stadium, where they rarely suffer such decisive setbacks. Williams noted that while the club has enjoyed immense success recently, this particular failure ranks among the most difficult to process for a group accustomed to winning silverware.

"A lot of good moments and a lot of tough moments, a lot of moments that hurt so much. This is one of them, but we will keep going. You can't win them all, but it's disappointing to lose at home. We have to regroup and keep going," Williams explained.

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Morena defends squad commitment

Versatile star Thapelo Morena echoed his captain’s sentiments, highlighting the missed opportunities in the first half that could have changed the complexion of the final.

Next matches KUN Premier Soccer League 13:15 SFC

"It's painful, and I don't know how to put it because it's something we wanted to redeem ourselves with. Unfortunately, it didn't happen. There's no lack of desire. If it was our day, we could have taken it in the first half. It's a very heavy one to take in," Morena stated when reflecting on the missed chance for redemption.