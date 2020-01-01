Mamelodi Sundowns starlet Mkhuma talks relationship with Kekana and Mabunda

The Masandawana youngster says winning the league has awakened his appetite for trophies

midfielder Promise Mkhuma says it’s a great feeling to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title in his first season with the Tshwane giants.

The 20-year-old was promoted to the senior side by coach Pitso Mosimane in December and has bagged his first gold medal as the Brazilians clinched their 10th title on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, the former MultiChoice Diski Challenge skipper shed some light on his relationships with senior players such as Tiyani Mabunda, Sibusiso Vilakazi as well as captain Hlompho Kekana.

“I’d say I’m excited to win the championship with Mamelodi Sundowns on my first season since I’ve joined the club in December,” Mkhuma told the club’s media team.

‘So, I’d say it’s a great feeling, I will also like to win the championship with this club. The gates are opening, I’m looking forward to bring more trophies to the club.

“I’ll say the relationship with the senior guys: I spend most of the time with Tiyani Mabunda and Hlompho Kekana. They are the ones who have guided me during training.

"So, they tell me how to do the right things and fix my mistakes, they calm me down during the games."

Speaking about his former MDC teammates such as Nicholus Lukhubeni, Keletso Makgalwa as well as Sphelele Mkhulise, Mkhuma says they always play games.

Moreover, he revealed what Vilakazi told him before they played out a 2-2 draw against at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“The day we played against Maritzburg, I had a chat with Vila [Vilakazi] before the game, he said I must not be too scared to take them on,” he added.

“I must just play my game and don’t be scared of making mistakes, they are part of the game.

“We always play Playstation when we are together with the younger ones. We have always known each other from the academy, we always talk to one another because it’s easier than talking to the senior ones – we are free as youngsters.”

Meanwhile, the Tshwane-born attacker will be looking to secure his second major title when they face Bloemfontein in the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Should they beat Phunya Sele Sele, the Chloorkop-based side will complete a treble as they have already bagged the league and the Telkom Knockout Cup.