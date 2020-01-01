Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane: Why Mosimane made wholesale signings

The Brazilians have been one of the most active teams on the transfer market, so far signing at least eight players ahead of next season

midfielder Themba Zwane says coach Pitso Mosimane’s mass signings will not affect the team’s rhythm but “will increase competition” for places.

Mosimane has been one of the busiest coaches in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in acquiring players ahead of the 2020/21 season.

At least eight new players have arrived at Chloorkop including former midfielder George Maluleka as well as the ex- trio of Gift Motupa, Ricardo Goss and Haashim Domingo.

“I think it is a good thing to increase the competition in the team,” Zwane told the South African Football Journalists Association in an online press conference.

“That is what we want because we are playing important tournaments like the and to win it. We need a lot of that because the games are too many. I think It is good for the team and obviously we want the guys to arrive at Chloorkop and adjust quickly so that they can help the team going forward. Hopefully they will adjust quickly.”

Amid the wholesale signings, Sundowns were last week expected to reveal players who would be released from their contracts or loaned out.

Mosimane’s transfer business is in preparation for next season where he will be bidding for a fourth consecutive PSL title.

Zwane has hailed the role Mosimane has played in his career as well as transforming Sundowns into a formidable team which has won five league titles since 2014 as well a Caf Champions League title among their major trophies.

“He has played a big role in the team. He always motivates us, he wants guys who work hard,” said Zwane.

“He will give you the mentality he has, the mentality of always being on your toes, not to take things for granted. You play one game, you forget about it and focus on the next game.

“He has done well for himself, for the team and for the country. He has played a big role in me to be honest. He is always on top of me; ‘Mshishi you have to score more, you have to create more, you need to make the team play, you need to take care of yourself so as to avoid injuries.’ He is always on top of me. I really appreciate working with him.”

Mosimane has indicated that he is not done with his transfer business and more new signings are expected to arrive at Chloorkop.