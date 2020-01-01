Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane scoops Safja Footballer of the season award

The South Africa international has won his first major individual accolade for last season's performances in the Brazilians colours

attacking midfielder Themba Zwane has been crowned the 2019-20 Footballer of the Season by the South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja).

The 31-year-old beat teammate Hlompho Kekana, duo of Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama, and former striker Peter Shalulile to the accolade.

He was handed his award on Tuesday afternoon, a few days after a list of nominees was made public by Safja

BREAKING: Themba Zwane has been crowned the #Safja Footballer of the Season for the 2019/20 season. 🏆👏🏿 #SafjaAwards pic.twitter.com/nfDWxf64XQ — Goal (@GoalcomSA) September 29, 2020

Zwane was instrumental in helping the Brazilians win a domestic treble this past season.

His incredible consistency coupled with the number of goals and assists recorded made him the strong favourite to beat his rivals to the award.

The Tembisa-born attacker finished as the club's top goalscorer with 14 goals across all competitions.

He scored the 14 goals in 41 appearances for the Tshwane giants while also adding a whopping 12 assists to his name.

This award may pave the way for Zwane to be crowned the league's Footballer of the Year.

His teammate Kekana was also a strong contender after an impressive campaign he had despite him being one of the oldest players in the league.

The 35-year-old contributed four goals and five assists in the 44 matches for Pitso Mosimane's side - and those goals and assists were crucial in Sundowns catching up and overtaking Amakhosi in the title race.

On the other hand, the contribution made by both Nurkovic and Manyama toward turning Amakhosi into strong title contenders could not be overlooked.

Manyama was directly involved in 17 goals for the Glamour Boys - seven goals and 10 assists.

Nurkovic, on the other hand, did the most in front of goal, scoring 14 goals and subsequently finishing as the club's top goalscorer while he also recorded six assists.

And lastly, Shalulile misses out on the award despite finishing the as the league's joint-top goalscorer with 16 strikes alongside forward Gabadinho Mhango.

The Namibia international has since joined Sundowns and will link up with both Zwane and Kekana.