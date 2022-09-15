Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane was included in the South Africa squad which will face Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month.
The veteran attacker is back in the squad for the first time since 2020 and it is the first time Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has handed Zwane the call-up.
Broos defened his non-selection of the talented player by stating why didn't Bafana qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals with Zwane and Andile Jali playing for the national team at the time.
The Belgian tactician has included several newcomers in the national team including Melusi Buthelezi and Sibongiseni Mthethwa who have done well for TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch FC respectively this term.
While Luke de Roux, who has been producing some eye-catching displays for Varberg in Sweden. Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela and Orlando Pirates marksman Zakhele Lepasa are also new faces in the Bafana fold.
Bafana will take Sierra Leone on September 24 and Botswana on September 27 with both matches being played at FNB Stadium.
GOALKEEPERS
Veli Mothwa
Ronwen Williams
Melusi Buthelezi
DEFENDERS
Nyiko Mobbie
Khuliso Mudau
Terrence Mashego
Innocent Maela
Reuck De Rueck
Nkosnathi Sibisi
Thibang Phete
Aubrey Modiba
MIDFIELDERS
Goodman Mosele
Sibongiseni Mthethwa
Teboho Mokoena
Sphephelo Sithole
Luke Le Roux
FORWARDS
Khanyiso Mayo
Lyle Foster
Mihlali Mayambela
Pule Mmodi
Themba Zwane
Zakhele Lepasa
Kgaogelo Sekgota