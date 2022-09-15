Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane headlines Bafana Bafana squad to face Sierra Leone and Botswana

Austin Ditlhobolo|
Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2022
The team is made up of mostly newcomers in the senior national team including Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC players

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane was included in the South Africa squad which will face Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month.


The veteran attacker is back in the squad for the first time since 2020 and it is the first time Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has handed Zwane the call-up.


Broos defened his non-selection of the talented player by stating why didn't Bafana qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals with Zwane and Andile Jali playing for the national team at the time.


The Belgian tactician has included several newcomers in the national team including Melusi Buthelezi and Sibongiseni Mthethwa who have done well for TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch FC respectively this term.


While Luke de Roux, who has been producing some eye-catching displays for Varberg in Sweden. Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela and Orlando Pirates marksman Zakhele Lepasa are also new faces in the Bafana fold.


Bafana will take Sierra Leone on September 24 and Botswana on September 27 with both matches being played at FNB Stadium.



GOALKEEPERS

Veli Mothwa

Ronwen Williams

Melusi Buthelezi



DEFENDERS

Nyiko Mobbie

Khuliso Mudau

Terrence Mashego

Innocent Maela

Reuck De Rueck

Nkosnathi Sibisi

Thibang Phete

Aubrey Modiba

MIDFIELDERS

Goodman Mosele

Sibongiseni Mthethwa

Teboho Mokoena

Sphephelo Sithole

Luke Le Roux



FORWARDS



Khanyiso Mayo

Lyle Foster

Mihlali Mayambela

Pule Mmodi

Themba Zwane

Zakhele Lepasa

Kgaogelo Sekgota

