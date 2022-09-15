The team is made up of mostly newcomers in the senior national team including Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC players

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane was included in the South Africa squad which will face Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month.





The veteran attacker is back in the squad for the first time since 2020 and it is the first time Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has handed Zwane the call-up.





Broos defened his non-selection of the talented player by stating why didn't Bafana qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals with Zwane and Andile Jali playing for the national team at the time.





The Belgian tactician has included several newcomers in the national team including Melusi Buthelezi and Sibongiseni Mthethwa who have done well for TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch FC respectively this term.





While Luke de Roux, who has been producing some eye-catching displays for Varberg in Sweden. Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela and Orlando Pirates marksman Zakhele Lepasa are also new faces in the Bafana fold.





Bafana will take Sierra Leone on September 24 and Botswana on September 27 with both matches being played at FNB Stadium.





GOALKEEPERS



Veli Mothwa



Ronwen Williams



Melusi Buthelezi





DEFENDERS





Nyiko Mobbie



Khuliso Mudau



Terrence Mashego



Innocent Maela



Reuck De Rueck



Nkosnathi Sibisi



Thibang Phete



Aubrey Modiba



MIDFIELDERS



Goodman Mosele



Sibongiseni Mthethwa



Teboho Mokoena



Sphephelo Sithole



Luke Le Roux





FORWARDS





Khanyiso Mayo



Lyle Foster



Mihlali Mayambela



Pule Mmodi



Themba Zwane



Zakhele Lepasa



Kgaogelo Sekgota