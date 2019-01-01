Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane always wanted to be the best

The Masandawana star cannot hide his joy after being nominated for some of South African football's top awards

players could be set for a big night at the upcoming Awards set to take place on Sunday night, and Themba Zwane is exciting about that prospect.

The Tshwane giants recently pipped to the PSL title on the final day of the season, claiming their ninth PSL crown.

This saw Masandawana star, Zwane nominated alongside teammate Hlompho Kekana and Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) PSL Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards.

For year’s Zwane, in particular, has been seen as one of the unsung heroes of a successful Sundowns side as he watched former Downs players such as Khama Billiat and Percy Tau claim massive individual honours.

Nonetheless, after helping Sundowns to back-to-back titles, the 29-year-old could finally have his name lights.

“I’ve wanted to see myself there and now it is happening and I am really happy,” Zwane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“It shows that I have been doing a good job throughout the season and I am happy for myself,” he added.

Aside for a few injury niggles which saw him sidelined earlier in the season, Zwane was an ever-present figure for the most part, making 25 appearances for the Brazilians and netted four times.

“I think I contributed a lot and I have to thank my teammates because I was not going to do it alone, they are always here for me to support my game,” he concluded.

With the departures of Tau and Billiat at the beginning of the season, much was expected of Zwane as one of the senior players and his nominations will certainly be seen as reward for his performances.