Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena sends strong message in CAF Champions League pursuit - 'No matter what we will go through'

Thapelo Morena, who has established himself as one of the most respected figures in the Mamelodi Sundowns camp, believes the squad is well beyond the point of making excuses or discussing potential outcomes. With a place in the lucrative group stages on the line, the defender has called for a clinical performance that reflects the club's status as a powerhouse in African football over the last decade.

"We have passed the stage where we will speak about knowing how to deal with the moments and now in the stage of giving everything to the team," said Morena ahead of the Wiliete SC test, as per KickOff.

"We have already passed the stage of we might have or could have. So, we know what it is that we need to do here a,t home, and the possibility of doing it is very clear, and we know that we will put our level best on Friday.

"I'm always willing to give for this badge because whatever this badge has done for me is something big and great. For the game on Friday, we will sweat blood. No matter what we will go through. This game is the most important for the team to be in the group stages, having been there for the past 10 [11] years," he concluded.

This 'sweat blood' mentality is exactly what Miguel Cardoso will be looking for as the African champions aim to assert their dominance.

The Angolan visitors will likely prove to be a resilient opponent, but the experience embedded within the Sundowns ranks, particularly through stalwarts like Morena, provides a significant advantage when the pressure begins to mount in these knockout situations.

Securing a spot in the group stages is not just a matter of prestige for Sundowns, but a fundamental requirement for a club of their stature. As the senior players rally the rest of the team, the focus remains on extending their remarkable streak of consistency in the Champions League, ensuring the Yellow Nation remains a constant fixture in Africa's premier club competition.







