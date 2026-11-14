Mamelodi Sundowns star speaks out on lack of game time - 'You just have to focus on what you want'

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The Masandawana midfielder has broken his silence regarding his lack of competitive minutes under head coach Miguel Cardoso this season. The 20-year-old rising star remains a key figure for South Africa’s youth sides despite his recent struggles to break into the senior starting XI at Chloorkop.

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Competition for places at Chloorkop

The transition to the senior squad has proven difficult for Gomolemo Kekana following his promotion ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Despite arriving with a burgeoning reputation as one of the country's most elite prospects, the midfielder has found his path blocked by a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns roster. The internal battle for starting spots has limited his appearances under Miguel Cardoso, sparking intense speculation about his future with the Tshwane giants.

“There could be frustrations here and there but you just have to focus on what you want and I’m glad to be here to represent my country which is very important for me,” the midfielder said, as per KickOff. Kekana is currently preparing for the South Africa U23 side’s crucial AFCON and Olympic Games qualifiers against Madagascar.

National team provides vital outlet

“It’s always a pleasure and privilege to represent the national team, I thank the coaches and staff members for believing in me,” Kekana added. The youngster is determined to keep his personal frustrations at bay to ensure the junior national team succeeds in their qualification bid. His focus remains firmly on the collective goals of the squad rather than his individual contract situation in Pretoria.

Kekana also noted the high standard within the current U23 camp, attributing much of the quality to the presence of players based in Europe. He believes that the integration of diverse talents is helping the team evolve as they face tough continental opposition. “Obviously I think Europe is where a lot of players find themselves and you can see their level but I think we’re just working as a team, we unite and mix our talents and just do well for the national team,” he continued.

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Building for a bright future

“This is a group I think that started in 2024, so a lot of players who are with the Under-23 now are from the U20 team, so I think the relationship and the camaraderie within all the players and coaching members is very good, I think we have a good group that could do wonderful things for the future,” the junior international explained.

As the U23 side gears up for the weekend's encounter, Kekana’s personal situation at Sundowns will likely remain a topic of discussion among supporters. However, his professional approach and dedication to the national colours suggest he is ready to fight for his place. Whether his future remains at Chloorkop or lies elsewhere, his performances during this international window will be closely monitored by suitors and his club coaches alike.