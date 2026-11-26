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The Masandawana winger has called on his teammates to show immediate resilience as they prepare to face the top-flight newcomers. Following a painful exit from the Carling Knockout at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs, the Brazilians are desperate to reclaim their momentum in the league title race.

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Overcoming CKO disappointment

Siyanda Ndlovu admitted that the mood within the camp was somber after the loss to Amakhosi but emphasised the need for a quick turnaround. “After the game last weekend, we’re very disappointed with the guys, but we’ll try to focus on the upcoming game and raise our heads,” he explained, as per The Citizen. The focus is now entirely on returning to the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

“What has happened has happened, so we have to focus on the next games. We have to get back on track so that we can perform and move forward,” Ndlovu added.

'It won’t be an easy game'

Ndlovu is adamant that the Brazilians must maintain a high level of concentration to avoid another upset against the Village Boys. He noted that every team in the division treats a fixture against the Tshwane giants as a cup final. The speedy attacker believes that mental discipline will be just as important as tactical execution when they step onto the pitch.

“All the teams that play Sundowns want to perform well so we have to focus with the guys, not underestimate them, push throughout the match until we get three points,” Ndlovu added. He was clear about the difficulty of the task, stating, “It won’t be an easy game. We have to stick together as a team and have team spirit because I think that will help us a lot to win the game.”

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Analysing the threat

The attacker believes the Brazilians will need to be prepared for a difficult encounter against a side eager to make its mark. “I think they will be determined a lot because since the season started, they have been so determined,” Ndlovu concluded.

“Even though there are games they have lost but they’re very committed so we also have to prepare to fight in that game because they’re home as well.” The Brazilians know that only a win will suffice to quieten the early-season critics.