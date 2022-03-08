Mamelodi Sundowns star Sirino suffers another injury setback

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed new fitness concerns over attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino.

The 31-year-old is now expected to be out on the sidelines for a longer time after suffering a fresh calf injury just as he was close to returning to competitive action.

Sirino’s latest setback further adds to injury woes that have already hit the Sundowns camp with players including Pavol Safranko, Mosa Lebusa, Erwin Saavedra, Rivaldo Coetzee and goalkeeper Denis Onyango out.

“Gaston is now again back onto that list, having suffered a calf strain in a friendly match on Saturday,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.

“That has set him back a little bit after he was recovering from his nose incident that fractured his nose. Even while he was still getting accustomed to playing with comfortability while wearing a face mask, he now, unfortunately, suffered another setback.”

Sundowns are now preparing to take on Mathaithai FC in a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday.

They will then host Caf Champions League champions Al Ahly on Saturday and Mokwena says those called to step in for the injured players have so far done a commendable job.

“Kennedy [Mweene] has also shown that when you are given an opportunity, you have to take it,” Mokwena said.

“That goes for everybody else, we don’t focus too much on who is out, focus on who is available and giving them our energy, giving them our confidence and belief to be able to carry on and take the button and continue with this relay with a clear understanding that it’s going to be very intense toward the end.

“But it’s an intensity that we enjoy and it’s pressure that we understand only forms part of a privileged few. We want to be competing in all competitions, we want to be a Mamelodi Sundowns that is trying to win every match.

“When you are in that space, you also understand the counter consequences of that, you suffer a lot from wear and tear but of course you have to try and preempt those by making sure the squad is good enough to be able to resist the volume of games that come thick and fast.”