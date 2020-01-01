Mamelodi Sundowns star Sirino close to full fitness as Al Ahly rumours swell

The 29-year-old is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season due to a hamstring strain

coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that attacker Gaston Sirino has started light training and should be ready for their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against on November 22.

The hosting of Usuthu would be Sundowns’ first match after the Fifa international break and if Sirino is fielded, it will be his first game of the season.

A hamstring injury sustained during pre-season has sidelined the Uruguayan whose absence has been felt by Downs by Mngqithi's own admission previously.

More teams

“He should be ready to play the next match after the Fifa break, we were just being cautious because he had a grade two hamstring [strain] and it has taken two and a half weeks now but we are hopeful because he has already started light training, so by the time we come back he will be back with the team,” said Mngqithi as per Phakaaathi.

News of Sirino nearing return to competitive action come at a time when reports of his possible Downs exit are gaining traction.

The attacking midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to eight-time African champions where his former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is said to be eager for a reunion.

Reports suggest that Sirino has agreed to join the Cairo giants but the Brazilians are not keen on letting him go.

Sirino arrived at the Tshwane giants in January 2018 from Bolivian side Bolivar and he has already completed two full seasons at Chloorkop.

In June 2020, he extended his Sundowns contract by a further five years amid already reported interest from Al Ahly which is said to have now been heightened by Mosimane's arrival in .

During Sirino’s absence so far this season, creativity responsibilities have fallen more on Themba Zwane.

Article continues below

“The role that he [Zwane] has been playing is to try and present a little bit of creativity in the team more as a number 10 in attack and assist us defensively,” said Mngqithi.

“We know what he is capable of but we still expect a little bit more from him. We know what he can do and we are hoping that his game will give us better numbers in terms of assists and goals that he scores … him, Gaston Sirino or whoever plays as a number 10, even Haashim Domingo, they must give us something.”

Zwane himself, has also reportedly attracted the interest of Al Ahly.