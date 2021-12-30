Mamelodi Sundowns star Shalulile reveals secret to form and deadly combination with Maema

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has opened up about his impressive goalscoring form since joining the Tshwane giants.



The Namibia international has scored 38 goals in 64 matches across all competitions for Masandawana since joining the club from Highlands Park in September 2020.



Shalulile is currently sitting at the top of this season's PSL goalscoring charts with 13 goals - four clear of second-placed Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM as the Downs talisman eyes his third Golden Boot award in South African football.



The man nicknamed 'Sha Sha’ attributed the rewards on the pitch to the work that goes on on the training ground having scooped the 2020/21 PSL Footballer of the Year and Players' Player of the Season accolades.



“It’s just about the work you put in and the extra work on top of that. At the time when people are sleeping, you just have to put in the work," Shalulile told the club's media department during the current mid-season break.



“What keeps me going is simply the fact that I just want the club and my teammates to be happy and for the club to do well. I also get my motivation from players abroad that are also doing well, which helps me to push every day to stay at this level.



"It's not easy scoring but we work so hard to make sure we are able to score each and every day.”



Shalulile shared the 2019/20 PSL Golden Boot accolade with Frank Mhango of Orlando Pirates after both players scored 16 goals. Prior to that, he had scooped the 2017/18 National First Division award after netting 15 times for Highlands Park.



The Windhoek-born player has also been influential in terms of creating goals having provided four assists and only Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs has more assists in the league with six this season.



Sha Sha has also formed a deadly combination with Neo Maema, who joined Sundowns from Bloemfontein Celtic in July this year. Maema has five assists in the league and all of them have fallen to the feet of Shalulile.



“It has been a tough season so far with all the new players coming in, we all have a connection, but with Maema specifically it’s just something we worked on at training," he said.



"I tell him whenever you get the ball on your left foot or right foot, I will [make the run in the space], it’s more about knowing where we are on the pitch. He’s really good at finding players in the box, he is tops.”