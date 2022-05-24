Mamelodi Sundowns star Shalulile reacts to falling short of Mbesuma’s record at Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile has attributed failure to score 25 Premier Soccer League goals this season to luck not being on his side.

After the Namibia international managed 23 goals this season, Collins Mbesuma’s 2004/05 tally of 25 strikes for Kaizer Chiefs still stands as a record during the PSL era.

After scoring back-to-back hat-tricks against Swallows FC and Golden Arrows in April, Shalulile looked unstoppable and threatened to go way beyond Mbesuma’s record.

But after then, he managed just two goals in the remaining five league games to complete a season he started all Sundowns’ 30 PSL matches.

“It’s just [being] unlucky. I tried hard to pass it but it’s just [being] unlucky. At the end of the day things happen for reasons. Maybe next year I will score more goals,” said Shalulile as per IOL.

“I just want to say thank you to the support staff, my teammates and all the spectators that supported me. I am grateful.”

The Sundowns star has been the most consistent forward in recent years, scoring 16 league goals for Highlands Park two seasons ago, before firing in 15 last term which was his first at Chloorkop.

Shalulile feels he still has unfinished business in the PSL and believes he can still go beyond the 25-goal mark.

“I am not satisfied. I am going to keep on fighting. I am going to pass the 25/26 goal mark. That’s what champions do,” Shalulile said.

“They set new targets for next year. Set targets every opportunity you get to play.”

By scoring 23 goals, Shalulile managed to reach the 20-goal mark that had last been achieved by Siyabonga Nomvethe at the end of the 2011/12 season when the Bafana Bafana legend was at Swallows FC.

Shalulile also surpassed former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya’s 21 goals for the 1998/99 season as well as Wilfred Mugeyi’s 1996/97 22-goal tally.

Impressively, all Shalulile’s 23 goals came from open play, having scored none from the penalty spot.

Royal AM forward Victor Letsoalo was the Golden Boot runner-up with 15 goals that included six penalties.