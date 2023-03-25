Mamelodi Sundowns star Shalulile frustrates Cameroon, opens up on Afcon ambitions after PSL dominance

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile took his Premier Soccer League form to Yaounde when he almost hurt Cameroon on Friday.

Shalulile was on target for Namibia against Cameroon

His goal forced hosts Cameroon to a desperate comeback

The match ended in a 1-1 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old’s first-half goal for Namibia forced hosts Cameroon to desperately launch a comeback in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo. The match ended 1-1 as the Brave Warriors picked up their second point in Group C and remain on course for Afcon qualification.

They now have two points fewer than log leaders Cameroon. Shalulile led Namibia to almost cause an upset when he poked the ball between Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy and defender Jean-Charles Castelletto.

WHAT SHALULILE SAID: “Our ambition in this competition is just to make it to Afcon and showcase Namibian talent,” said Shalulile.

“We have talent and we also want to be on the map."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shalulile's performance against Cameroon saw him transferring his club form to the national team. The Mamelodi Sundowns is the top goal-scorer in the Premier Soccer League and has also been key for Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, recently grabbing a brace against Al Ahly.

Adding that to having a huge say for Namibia in the Afcon qualifiers places Shalulile as one of the top-performing strikers on the African continent.

During Friday's match against Cameroon, Namibia had other South African-based players like Chippa United goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, Polokwane City defender Denzil Haoseb, Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu's Riaan Hanamub and Baroka FC midfielder Ananias Gebhardt.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHALULILE? Namibia host Cameroon in the reverse fixture at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday and Shalulile would be hoping to have a huge say in that match.