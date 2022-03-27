Mamelodi Sundowns star Shalulile does not want to lose his mind on PSL records

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile has stated he would not want to lose his mind on PSL and club records.

The 28-year-old defender is the current Premier Soccer League top goalscorer with 15 goals and could reach the 20-goal mark which was last achieved a decade ago.

He is also refusing to look at breaking Daniel Mudau’s record of 110 league goals for Sundowns in the PSL.

“For me, it’s not about chasing the record. It’s about helping the team to win trophies. Anything is possible in life,” said Shalulile as per Sun Sport.

“But if I put that first, and something goes wrong, I’d lose my mind and get frustrated. I want to make sure that I help the team to win trophies.”

Sundowns are left with seven league matches to play this season and that is an opportunity for Shaluliule to add on to his 15 goals.

Reaching 20 goals would mean he would have achieved what PSL forwards have been struggling to attain since Siyabonga Nomvethe finished the 2011/12 season with 20 league goals for Moroka Swallows.

Shalulile could have been closer to the 20-goal mark but following the resumption of domestic football after the festive season and the Africa Cup of Nations break, he faced a dry spell where he struggled to score.

“I had an up and down season. I endured a frustrating period for a couple of months because of not scoring. But the teammates kept on motivating me not to give up,” Shalulile said.

“As a striker, my job is to score but it didn’t work for weeks and I took it as a test not to give up. I doubled my efforts in training and exercised a little bit of patience.

“It’s a privilege to play every game and I cannot use fatigue as an excuse. I want to focus on my journey and my target is to win the Golden Boot if I stay injury-free.”