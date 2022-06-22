Mamelodi Sundowns star Modiba makes Bafana Bafana admission

Since moving to Chloorkop two seasons ago, the former SuperSport United man has had little national team opportunities

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Aubrey Modiba has admitted he has not “been consistent enough to get a call-up” by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The defender-cum midfielder who turns 27 in exactly a month’s time is, however, upbeat he will return to the national team fold with improved performances.

He was recently included in Broos’ preliminary squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco but did not make the final grade.

“I’m still young and I think I still have a chance to play for Bafana,” said Modiba as per Phakaaathi.

“I was in the preliminary squad and not seeing your name in the final squad is disappointing because with the few games that I have played, I thought that would be enough for me to make the team.

“I really want to go back to Bafana and do well because when you play for the national team, you are rubbing shoulders with big players who are doing well and you always want to be in that space so you can improve your game.”

The last time Modiba played for Bafana was in June 2021 when he made an eight-minute appearance in an international friendly match.

He was then scheduled to take part in the Cosafa Cup a few weeks later but was not fit for the tournament.

“The last time I got a call-up was for the Cosafa Cup and I could not play because I got sick,” Modiba added.

“I got most of my call-ups when I was at SuperSport because I was scoring goals and I was performing for the team and I was playing regularly at SuperSport.

“But now I don’t think I have been consistent enough to get a call-up and as a person, you need to be honest with yourself. Hopefully next season I can get my scoring boots again.”

Article continues below

Modiba managed to score two goals in 17 Premier Soccer League appearances last season.

The versatile player was being switched between the left-back position and the left side of midfield and was named Man of the Match twice.