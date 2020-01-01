Mamelodi Sundowns star Maluleka 'never paying attention' to media reports

The former Kaizer Chiefs man has been linked with a move away from the Brazilians

midfielder George Maluleka says he is unmoved by any media reports on him and is “focused on the journey ahead.”

Sundowns are said to be planning loan deals for some of their new signings including Maluleka, who arrived at Chloorkop in July.

Recent media reports suggested that Maluleka was to be loaned out to .

More teams

While Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi has already dismissed the rumours, Maluleka said he is not concerned about anything reported about him in the media.

“When it comes to the media, to be honest, I have never really paid attention to allegations or rumours that are said as my only focus and objective is to play football so I try by all means to avoid such, so I stay focused on the journey ahead,” Maluleka told the Sundowns website.

The 31-year-old has featured in all of Sundowns’ three Premier Soccer League ( ), coming as a substitute each time.

The midfielder already has one assist to his name but admits that he still has “a lot of work” to do to be on top of his game.

“Yeah so far so good with the matches. There’s still a lot of work to be done from my side but it’s very early to tell,” said Maluleka.

“I’ve been doing well and working hard at training steadily to find my best self to help the team and make an impact. It’s a matter of confidence, but a lot of progress so far. I’m happy but not yet satisfied like I said it’s still very early.

Article continues below

“Competition is always good especially in an environment like Mamelodi Sundowns. You have to be at your best every time you get a chance so it’s very good for the team as well. It makes us stronger as a collective and also pushes you as an individual.

“It’s been a good couple of months at the club and like I said before the team welcomed me with a lot of warmth. I immediately felt very good and positive about it so I’ve never looked back since. I just need to carry on working hard and helping the team move forward. All in all, it’s been great, especially the way I was welcomed.”

After beating Cape Town City 2-0 in a league match last Wednesday, Sundowns return to action on November 22 when they host .