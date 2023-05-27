Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula opens up on how Shalulile inspired him - 'Namibian told me potential wouldn't make me play' for Tshwane giants

Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Cassius Mailula has revealed how Peter Mailula challenged him to work harder and warrant his spot in the team.

Mailula broke into the senior team this season

The youngster scored 15 goals across all competitions

Mailula on how Shalulile has improved him

WHAT HAPPENED: Mailula has been a revelation in the just concluded Premier Soccer League season.

In his debut campaign, the 21-year-old played a total of 31 matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and assisting four times in the process.

Despite his undoubted talent, the youngster has explained how Shalulile helped him to work hard and justify his inclusion in the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "That guy [Shalulile] is a hard worker. I am actually inspired, I am actually motivated to see him wake up early in the morning, come to the gym, do recovery work and how he treats himself off the pitch," Mailula said as quoted by Far Post.

"It has been great to work alongside him because we sometimes call each other to come and do the finishing.

"It is great to have someone like him in my life because he is one of the guys who told me that you have potential but that wouldn’t just make you play in our team. He said you have to work hard and you have to do extra work. Come let’s do finishing, let’s do extra work. If you need help with anything, tell me so that you become a better person and a better player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns ended the season with just the PSL title and reached the semi-final of the Caf Champions League.

They failed to have a major impact on the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles. However, Mailula had done enough and will be battling Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng and Stellenbosch youngster Olwethu Makhanya for the Young Player of the Season Award.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula hopes to have better numbers for the Brazilians in the 2023/24 season.