Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula and Al Ahly's Tau make final Bafana Bafana squad to face Liberia in Afcon qualifiers

Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula and Al Ahly's Percy Tau have been named in the Bafana Bafana squad to face Liberia in 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Broos had previously announced a 35-man preliminary squad

The Belgian tactician will be looking to mastermind two wins

Tau will be key to Bafana's hopes of qualifying for Afcon finals

WHAT HAPPENED?: Head coach Hugo Broos announced the 23-man squad at the SABC Studios in Auckland, Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mailula, who has been in fine form for Sundowns, will be hoping to make his international debut, while SuperSport United starlet Thapelo Maseko is also a newcomer in the senior national team set-up.

Tau is back in the national team after producing eye-catching displays for Al Ahly and Broos will look to the accomplished attacker to inspire South Africa to two wins over Liberia.

FULL SQUAD:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana are scheduled to host Liberia on March 24 before taking on the Lone Stars in Monrovia on March 28.

South Africa will qualify for the Afcon finals if they win their two Group K matches against Liberia.

Morocco are currently placed at the top of the Group K standings - six points clear of the Lone Stars and Bafana who are yet to record a point in the group.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA?: Bafana will host Liberia at Orlando Stadium.

The Lone Stars would then face off with Broos' side at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.