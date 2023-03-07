Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula and Al Ahly's Percy Tau named in Bafana Bafana's squad to face Liberia

- Many had call for Mailula's inclusion in the Bafana squad
- Tau makes his return to squad for the first since June
- Bafana will take on the Lone Stars home and away
WHAT HAPPENED?: Mailula has deservedly been included in the squad as the 21-year-old forward has been in great form for Sundowns in the current season.
While Tau makes his return to the squad having missed friendly matches against Botswana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique and Angola last year due to an injury.
Bafana head coach Hugo Broos announced the squad on Tuesday afternoon and the Belgian tactician is expected to trim the squad down to 23 players after two weeks.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns
Brandon Petersen - Kaizer Chiefs
Ricardo Goss - SuperSport United
Veli Mothwa - AmaZulu
Defenders:
Nyiko Mobbie - Sekhukhune United
Khuliso Mudau - Mamelodi Sundowns
Thapelo Morena - Mamelodi Sundowns
Siyanda Xulu - Toran Tovuz (Azerbaijan)
Grant Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns
Mothobi Mvala - Mamelodi Sundowns
Nkosinathi Sibisi - Orlando Pirates
Innocent Maela - Orlando Pirates
Taariq Fielies - Cape Town City
Siyanda Msani - Richards Bay
Aubrey Modiba - Mamelodi Sundowns
Thapelo Maseko - SuperSport United
Midfielders:
Miguel Timm - Orlando Pirates
Luke Le Roux - Varbergs BoIS (Sweden)
Njabulo Blom - St Louis City (USA)
Sphephelo Sithole - Belenenses (Portugal)
Sphelele Mkhulise - Mamelodi Sundowns
Teboho Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns
Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns
Grant Margeman - SuperSport United
Forwards:
Monnapule Saleng - Orlando Pirates
Khanyisa Mayo - Cape Town City
Pule Mmodi - Golden Arrows
Zakhele Lepasa - SuperSport United
Mihlali Mayamebla - Aris (Cyprus)
Cassius Mailula - 🇿🇦 Sundowns
Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota United (USA)
Lyle Lakay - Pyramids (Egypt)
Percy Tau - Al Ahly (Egypt)
Lyle Foster - Burnley (England)
Kobamelo Kodisang - Moreirense (Portugal)
THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa will take on Liberia in crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (Group K).
Broos’ charges are set to face the Lone Stars at home on March 24 and then tackle the West African side in Monrovia on March 28.
Bafana, who lost to Morocco away in their opening Group K match last June, will qualify for the Afcon finals if they beat Liberia home and away.
WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA?: The 1996 African champions will host Liberia at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.
While Liberia are scheduled to play host to Bafana at Paynesville-Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex.