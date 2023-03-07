Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula and Al Ahly's Percy Tau named in Bafana Bafana's squad to face Liberia

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula and Percy Tau have been named in Bafana Bafana's 35-man preliminary squad that will face Liberia.

Many had call for Mailula's inclusion in the Bafana squad

Tau makes his return to squad for the first since June

Bafana will take on the Lone Stars home and away

WHAT HAPPENED?: Mailula has deservedly been included in the squad as the 21-year-old forward has been in great form for Sundowns in the current season.

While Tau makes his return to the squad having missed friendly matches against Botswana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique and Angola last year due to an injury.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos announced the squad on Tuesday afternoon and the Belgian tactician is expected to trim the squad down to 23 players after two weeks.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns

Brandon Petersen - Kaizer Chiefs

Ricardo Goss - SuperSport United

Veli Mothwa - AmaZulu

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie - Sekhukhune United

Khuliso Mudau - Mamelodi Sundowns

Thapelo Morena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Siyanda Xulu - Toran Tovuz (Azerbaijan)

Grant Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns

Mothobi Mvala - Mamelodi Sundowns

Nkosinathi Sibisi - Orlando Pirates

Innocent Maela - Orlando Pirates

Taariq Fielies - Cape Town City

Siyanda Msani - Richards Bay

Aubrey Modiba - Mamelodi Sundowns

Thapelo Maseko - SuperSport United

Midfielders:

Miguel Timm - Orlando Pirates

Luke Le Roux - Varbergs BoIS (Sweden)

Njabulo Blom - St Louis City (USA)

Sphephelo Sithole - Belenenses (Portugal)

Sphelele Mkhulise - Mamelodi Sundowns

Teboho Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Grant Margeman - SuperSport United

Forwards:

Monnapule Saleng - Orlando Pirates

Khanyisa Mayo - Cape Town City

Pule Mmodi - Golden Arrows

Zakhele Lepasa - SuperSport United

Mihlali Mayamebla - Aris (Cyprus)

Cassius Mailula - 🇿🇦 Sundowns

Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota United (USA)

Lyle Lakay - Pyramids (Egypt)

Percy Tau - Al Ahly (Egypt)

Lyle Foster - Burnley (England)

Kobamelo Kodisang - Moreirense (Portugal)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa will take on Liberia in crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (Group K).

Broos’ charges are set to face the Lone Stars at home on March 24 and then tackle the West African side in Monrovia on March 28.

Bafana, who lost to Morocco away in their opening Group K match last June, will qualify for the Afcon finals if they beat Liberia home and away.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA?: The 1996 African champions will host Liberia at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

While Liberia are scheduled to play host to Bafana at Paynesville-Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex.