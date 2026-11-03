Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners issues warning to Golden Arrows ahead of Carling Knockout clash - 'We know how to win games like this'

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The Bafana Ba Style striker has laid down the gauntlet ahead of Tuesday’s knockout cup clash against Abafana Bes'thende. The Bafana Bafana international believes the Brazilians possess the necessary big-game temperament to overcome their rivals and secure a spot in the next round.

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Sundowns prepared for knockout pressure

Mamelodi Sundowns are shifting their focus to the domestic cup stage as they prepare to take on Golden Arrows in a highly anticipated Carling Knockout encounter.

Despite the potential for a cagey affair, Iqraam Rayners is confident that the Tshwane side have the experience required to navigate high-stakes matches. The forward emphasised that the squad is well-versed in handling the psychological demands of these one-off ties.

“Knockout games are always difficult to play because you don’t know what to expect from the other teams but as a team, we know how to win games like this, especially when it becomes difficult,” Rayners said, as per IOL. His comments reflect a team that is not only physically prepared but also mentally attuned to the specific requirements of cup competition.

Identifying the key to victory

Rayners has identified clinical finishing as the primary area of focus for Sundowns.

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The Bafana Bafana star believes that an early breakthrough will fundamentally change the tactical dynamic of the match. By scoring in the opening exchanges, Sundowns can prevent Arrows from sitting deep and playing for a counter-attack or a penalty shootout.

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“We always have a lot of opportunities against them but we just have to make sure we punish them as early as possible because once we do that, the game will open up and we know we’ll win,” Rayners explained. The forward’s analysis suggests that Sundowns will look to start the game with high intensity to overwhelm their opponents from the first whistle.

Respecting the Ncikazi factor

The clash also marks a significant tactical battle on the touchline, as Mandla Ncikazi returned to Arrows following a lengthy spell at Orlando Pirates. Ncikazi is known for his detailed preparation, and Rayners acknowledged that the veteran coach often finds ways to make life uncomfortable for Sundowns. However, the striker insists that the Brazilians will not be distracted by the opposition's bench.

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While acknowledging the tactical acumen of the new Arrows coach, Rayners maintained that Sundowns must remain disciplined and stick to their own established identity. The focus remains on their own execution rather than worrying about how the Durban-based side might set up to stop them.

“I think their coach is a good coach especially when teams play against Sundowns, they know how to setup but we just need to do our job and work as hard as possible to win the game and get the result,” the striker concluded.