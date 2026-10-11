Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula savours trophy-winning return after MLS nightmare - 'I’m very proud of myself'

Cassius Mailula has hit the ground running since returning to Mamelodi Sundowns, quickly reminding fans of the quality that made him stand out in the first place.

Following a challenging spell in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC, the 25-year-old returned to familiar surroundings at Chloorkop. This decision is already paying off with silverware added to his collection and a return to the national team setup.

Back in the famous yellow shirt, Mailula has rediscovered his scoring touch and played his part in Sundowns' recent trophy-winning run.

Reflecting on his journey back to South Africa, the forward expressed his pride in how things have worked out since rejoining the Tshwane giants.

"I’m very proud of myself also for making the decision to come back to Sundowns," Mailula said on Supersport TV after being crowned MTN8 champions.

'You can see already that I’ve got two trophies, so I’m happy. It shows that we worked hard together as a team. The mentality is right; you can see everyone wants it, everyone is contributing whenever given a chance."

Masandawana delivered another statement of intent by overcoming Orlando Pirates to add more silverware to their collection.

Beyond the celebrations, the triumph carried a deeper meaning for the players and coaching staff, making the achievement all the more special.

"So, I think it’s very good for us to keep the momentum, for us to be very humble. To always remember we’re doing this for our brother Jayden [Adams]," Mailula explained, dedicating the victory to the late midfielder.







