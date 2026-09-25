Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula reflects on tough overseas spell after Bafana Bafana return - 'Demands a lot from me'

Cassius Mailula’s rise was initially meteoric, leading to a high-profile move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Major League Soccer side Toronto FC in July 2023. However, the dream move to Canada did not yield the consistent minutes the South African international craved.

The 25-year-old has now come full circle, re-signing for Sundowns as a free agent and quickly rediscovering the form that made him one of the most exciting prospects in African football.

This resurgence has not gone unnoticed by Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane, who recalled the attacker to the national team setup.

Reflecting on the stark differences between South African football and the foreign leagues he experienced, Mailula was candid about the personal growth he achieved despite the lack of silverware or consistent appearances.

"Yes, of course, man. It’s always different when you leave from here to overseas," Mailula told the media.

"The level is not obviously the same, demands a lot from me, and I think I’ve learned a lot abroad. You know how it feels to play. You know also how it feels not to play. It also made me hungrier to play.

"So, you can just see that now coming back home, I’m hungrier to play. I want to win every match that I’m playing and also help my team win games."

Mailula emphasised that his primary motivation now is to ensure he remains a vital component of both his club and the national team.

"So yeah, man, I’ve learned a lot, and it also gave me a chance to be back in the national team. When you play, it gives you a chance to come back and represent your country."