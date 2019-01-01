Mamelodi Sundowns star Anthony Laffor remains hungry for success

The Masandawana attacker looks to continue building his legacy as one of Liberia's most successful exports

star Anthony Laffor may be one of the most decorated players in the Premier Soccer League ( ) but that has not curbed his hunger for further success.

Sundowns recently won their ninth PSL title as they held off a surge from to clinch the 2018/19 PSL title, the 34-year-old’s sixth league crown

However, despite his success, Laffor is determined to add to his trophy cabinet while being a role model for the younger players.

“The most important thing for me is to respect my teammates. I’ll pay attention to what the coach wants me to do. It’s not a matter of me playing, but as a senior player in the team is to support the guys,” Laffor told IOL.

Laffor was previously linked with a move away from Chloorkop since his game time has been limited in recent seasons.

Last season, he managed just nine league appearances, but the lanky winger is not ready to throw in the towel.

“We want to win trophies and the most important thing is to help the team do that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Laffor remains one of the most successful Liberian footballers and the only footballer from the nation to win the Caf - a dream which was realised back in 2016 as Sundowns went all the way for the very first time.

Nonetheless, while being mentioned alongside Liberian great George Weah, Laffor remains hopeful his success will open the door to other aspiring footballers from the country.

“When you talk about football in Liberia, there’s George Weah and myself,” Laffor said.

“I don’t mean to brag but I hope and pray that all the Liberians can reach the same feat and achieve more. I am the only player to have won the African Champions League in the country."