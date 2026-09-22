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Flemming Berg and Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg reflects on historic FIFA trophy win - 'We took it a step further'

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The Tshwane giants are continuing to redefine the boundaries of African club football after securing yet another piece of silverware for their ever-expanding trophy cabinet. Following their latest continental success, the Sporting Director has hailed the squad for reaching a new stratosphere on the global stage.

The South African heavyweights continued to underline their status as one of the continent’s leading forces this past weekend, adding another major piece of silverware to their growing collection.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al Ahli SC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, capping another memorable chapter in their remarkable rise winning the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

Celebrating the achievement on social media, Sporting Director Flemming Berg reflected on just how quickly the club has climbed the football ladder.

He pointed to Sundowns’ rise to the top of the continental rankings, a position that laid the groundwork for their latest success.

For the Masandawana faithful, the victory was another reminder of the club’s growing stature on the international stage and the progress made in recent years.

Berg wrote on his X account: Congratulations Masandawana 🇿🇦

4 months ago we conquered Africa and won the CAF CL.

First time No. 1 on the CAF ranking.

Yesterday we took it a step further and won the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

On population, it means we are Champions of 78% of the world. 😂




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