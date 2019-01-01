Mamelodi Sundowns 'spend Christmas in Algeria for the club, fans and families' - Kekana

Masandawana will spend Christmas Day in Algeria preparing for a Caf Champions League assignment

captain Hlompho Kekana says it is a “tricky” task to lead the Pretoria side but he will not complain about being on the road on Christmas Day readying for a crucial Caf match.

The Masandawana players will not spend the day with their families as they will be in preparing for a Caf Champions League Group C tie against USM Alger slated for December 28.

Kekana and his troops leave for Algeria on Sunday, a day after playing in a Premier Soccer League game.

The Downs skipper said it is not much of a concern for them sacrificing quality family time for the good of the club.

“It’s a tricky one when you are leading a team like Sundowns where you are forever on the road,” Kekana told New Frame.

“The little time we have, you have to try and give it to the loved ones, give them time and love, because the sacrifices we make for the good of the club are huge. We will travel to Algeria on the 22nd, when everyone will be with their families having a braai.

“But it’s for the club, our supporters and our families we support from our football. Football is what we have as footballers, so we have to make sure that we work hard for the opportunities that we have. We can’t complain. This is our job.”

Sundowns enjoy a two-point lead at the summit of Group C and will be looking to maintain an unbeaten record so far in this Caf Champions League campaign.