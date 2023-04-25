Mamelodi Sundowns snap domestic winless run with Richards Bay victory ahead of crucial Caf Champions League clash

Mamelodi Sundowns snapped their winless run in domestic football when they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Morane netted the solitary goal

Downs were winless in four domestic games

The Tshwane giants will now face off with Belouizdad

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana edged out the Natal Rich Boys in a Premier Soccer League game played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

The only goal of the match was scored by Thapelo Morena who netted with a sublime strike in the 25th minute after the Richards Bay defence had failed to clear their lines.

The Natal Rich Boys launched attacks as they looked to level matters, but they were frustrated by the hosts' solid defence, and ultimately, the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Sundowns.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns end their four-match winless run in domestic football having recorded three draws and a defeat before facing Richards Bay.

The Tshwane giants are now 18 points clear of second-placed SuperSport United on the PSL standings with Sundowns having already clinched this season's league championship.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena's side also used the game against the Natal Rich Boys as preparation for this weekend's crucial Caf Champions League clash against CR Belouizdad.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now welcome CR Belouizdad at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns are leading 4-1 on aggregate having thumped the Algerian side in the quarter-final first-leg match in Algiers over the weekend.