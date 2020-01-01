Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Kekana on why Caf Champions League medal is his best achievement

The Masandawana skipper reveals why he will always cherish the continental trophy above his six PSL titles

After lifting six Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, midfield powerhouse Hlompho Kekana reveals why the Caf medal remains his career highlight as far as his achievements are concerned.

Having already lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup this term and gunning for their 10th PSL trophy, the Brazilians skipper became the first captain to lead the Chloorkop-based outfit to continental glory in 2016 and says his ambition is to keep adding gold medals.

On the other hand, ‘KK’ could not reveal when he will hang up his boots, preferring to say he will concentrate on the four-year deal he recently signed with the reigning PSL champions.

“For me, personally, it’s something that I personally I always want to keep doing and that is to win trophies,” Kekana told Goal.

“As you mentioned, I’ve won my sixth PSL title last season and which is something I want to add on because when we started with the players at Sundowns, we started with the mentality that we want to be remembered as a team that won so many trophies at Chloorkop.

“Yeah, we have to continue as a team whilst we have an opportunity to do so. We have this opportunity to play football and for Sundowns.

“We know you can’t play football forever, we know there will be a time to stop and we have to use this chance and win as much as we can.

“We will use this opportunity to enjoy football, however, it’s not only to enjoy but to win trophies and that’s the most important thing in the game of football to make sure you create beautiful memories.

“We have memories at the moment, we have won the Champions League and it’s something that we will always cherish for the rest of our lives. We want to continue winning for the legacy of the club and for ourselves.”

Already at 34, the former SuperSport United and Bloemfontein midfielder remains cagey on when to hang up his boots but wants to create more memories in the yellow Masandawana shirt.

“Well, at the moment I’ve just signed a four-year contract and I need to concentrate on it and enjoy this moment, really, like I mentioned it’s something I need to enjoy (playing football),” he added.

“I cannot just multitask because I will make myself anxious. So, let me enjoy football and the achievements I have so far.

“I will fight to create more memories and hopefully they will last forever and bring pleasure and joy that I’ve worked hard for in my career.”