Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Kekana: Kaizer Chiefs do not have a Liverpool type of lead

The Masandawana captain has shared his thoughts regarding the debate on who should be crowned PSL champions

skipper Hlompho Kekana is against the view of handing the Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy to log leaders, , saying they also believe they can clinch it.

The reigning PSL champions trail Amakhosi by four points and the veteran midfielder explains it would be unfair to give it to Amakhosi because the gap is narrower compared to the English Premier League where lead by 25 points.

Moreover, the Masandawana midfielder expressed it’s unusual for them not to play football at this time of the year, saying defender Thapelo Morena is now using the break to recover from injury because they need him.

"I believe it's going to be very unfair because every team has got hope that they can do something," Kekana told Sport24.

"It's gonna be a very challenging thing because when you ask us as Sundowns, do we believe we were gonna win the league? The answer is obvious: yes, we were going to win the league.

"You can't prove that in the boardroom because football is played on the field and you can't put mathematical equations to it either because it doesn't work like that in football.

"For me, it would be very very unfair if you give Chiefs or Sundowns the league because there were still nine games to go and that's a lot of football.

“It isn't only the people who are fighting to win the league but look at the teams at the bottom; the points separating them are so slim, so who are you gonna relegate?

"If we were talking one game or they had too big a lead to be caught, then I'd understand. For instance, Liverpool, who have a 25-point lead on top of the English Premier League - you can give them the league but I don't know how you will manage those teams at the bottom of the log."

The reigning Telkom Knockout Cup winner also suggested the forced recess owing to the coronavirus pandemic is a blessing in disguise for coach Pitso Mosimane who will want to see Morena back to his best.

"For us, it's so unusual to not be playing at this time of the season," he added.

"The national team also wanted us at some point and we didn't feel it because we were doing something that we really love and we are passionate about.

"But it's gonna be good for us. This morning Thapelo did some light jogging, which is good for him and the team. We are at a stage where we really need Thapelo the most.”