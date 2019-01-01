Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana expects entertaining match against Al Ahly

The Masandawana skipper has called on the Yellow Nation to come out in numbers as they meet the Red Devils

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is looking forward to their upcoming Caf quarter-final clash against Al Ahly on Saturday afternoon.

“When I look at the game on Saturday, it’s going to be a match that will be entertaining because the two teams have won the Champions League. They have tasted Champions League (glory) and I am talking about recently, not long ago,” Kekana said to the media.

The Tshwane giants have announced that fans wearing yellow this weekend will gain free entry to the clash which will take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“When I look at the match I get goosebumps because we will play a team that is a powerhouse in African football, if we are talking about their history we will talk the whole day. So, we are looking forward to the match and I hope the supporters will support us when we played against ,” he added.

The Zebediela-born midfielder also reflected on the final in 2016 where they beat 's local rivals, Zamalek at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium, saying the supporters must rally behind the team.

“The fact that you get free entry to the stadium when you are wearing a jersey should give the supporters a reason to come and support the team,” he pleaded.

“As a Sundowns team, we have been dominating and competing in that space for the past six years and we have set a record of 72 points in the league in 2016. We went on to win the Champions League and the Telkom Knockout,” said the 33-year-old.

Article continues below

“We always compete in the Champions League and that serves a big purpose and we are being recognized as a team that is playing a brand of football that represents ,” he concluded.