Mamelodi Sundowns’ Sirino would struggle at Orlando Pirates - Sebola

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola believes Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino will not fit in the Buccaneers squad if he decides to leave the Brazilians.

The arrival of Bradley Ralani is reported to have the potential of pushing Sirino out of the Sundowns exit door during the current player transfer window.

But Sebola says if Sirino leaves and decides to sign for Pirates, the Uruguayan will struggle to adjust to the Soweto giants’ system.

“I think it would be difficult for him at Pirates because most of the players there play individual football,” Sebola told SoccerLaduma.

“Pirates players don’t play in the same way that Sundowns players play and at Sundowns they know him better than how he would have to start all over again at Pirates.

“He is a very good player and I would like him to continue at Sundowns and get to play. Sirino would struggle at Pirates and would end up having to go back home.”

Sirino is struggling to reproduce the form that made him a darling at Masandawana a few years ago.

The 30-year-old has featured in eight league games this season, starting just three of those and scoring just a goal.

In explaining why Sirino would struggle at Sundowns, Sebola refers to how Venezualan Jose Torrealba was never the same player after he left Sundowns and returned to the PSL to join Kaizer Chiefs in 2008.

“Do you remember when [Jose] Torrealba moved from Sundowns to Chiefs? He struggled at Chiefs and ended up leaving,” added Sebola.

“I think the same would happen to Sirino if he was to leave Sundowns for Pirates. Let him stay at Sundowns and I don’t think Sundowns can let him go to rivals anyway. The man is one of the best players I have ever seen to come from where he comes from [Uruguay].”

Sirino has been at Sundowns for five seasons after joining the Brazilians from Bolivian side Club Bolivar in 2017.