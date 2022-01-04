Mamelodi Sundowns' Sirino: Should Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates make a move?

With Gaston Sirino's days at Mamelodi Sundowns looking increasingly numbered, perhaps the likes of Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates should be sniffing around.

Sirino’s situation at Downs is a strange one as the left-footed attacker's career has stalled over the past couple of seasons, having previously thrived under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Injuries have played their part, but more than anything it seemed to be Sirino’s angling to join Mosimane at Egyptian side Al Ahly which has resulted in him being sidelined.

Asked to elaborate on the South American's situation last month, Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena suggested it was more about current form than anything else.

“We are fortunate that we have a squad where anybody can play and it is a good headache for us as coaches and at times we are unfair to some of the players, unfortunately, that’s the reality,” Mokwena was quoted saying by the Citizen.

“If you ask why Gaston is not playing, then you have to ask yourself why are Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela playing? And when you ask that question, the answer is on the pitch.

"Sometimes there are players who are not playing because we can only play 11. Huge compliments to their professionalism. Gaston, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Aubrey Modiba and players like Lesedi Kapinga and George Maluleka are not playing much."

It was, however, noticeable that in the games leading up to Christmas, the likes of Vilakazi, Modiba, Kapinga and Maluleka were all given game-time, while Sirino was not.

It remains possible that the 30-year-old could be headed for Al Ahly, and if that is the case, it could happen in the next couple of weeks.

However, should Ahly have cooled their interest in the Uruguayan, there would be no shortage of suitors in the PSL, and having been sidelined by the Brazilians, Sirino may feel he has a point to prove.



Downs may also be wary of selling a player to a team which they will be facing in the Caf Champions League.

Perhaps, there could just be a window for one of the Soweto giants to sneak in.

Kaizer Chiefs' huge stature always gives them pulling power, and they do after all already have three former Brazilians in their side - Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Keagan Dolly. |





Sirino would be a huge scoop and would sharpen up their attack considerably. Thirty goals and 32 assists in 137 PSL matches attest to that.

The Buccaneers have a similar pulling power to Amakhosi and like their Soweto rivals, are in need of some resurrection. Sirino would bring Bucs the experience they are lacking up front and could pair up nicely with some of the team's exciting but not yet fully proven attacking talents.

It remains a long shot, and Sirino won't come cheap as he signed a five-year contract extension with Downs in June, 2020.

However, stranger things have happened in the game of football, and one thing that does seem certain is that the brilliant but sometimes volatile South American's future no longer seems to be with Mamelodi Sundowns.