Mamelodi Sundowns' Sirino charged for assaulting Daniels and Furman

The Masandawana player has been charged by the league for bringing the game into disrepute for allegedly slapping Furman

playmaker Gaston Sirino will be charged for assaulting SuperSport United players Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman.

The incident took place during the 2019 MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash last month when Sirino was seen having an altercation with the two players.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has confirmed to have formally charged Sirino as the first respondent.

The 28-year-old player has been summoned to appear before the PSL's disciplinary committee on Monday, November 11 on the charge that he “brought the game‚ the sponsor MTN‚ the complainant [the PSL]‚ Safa‚ Caf and Fifa into disrepute,” the league's statement read.

The charge sheet indicates the Uruguayan attacking midfielder assaulted two opposition players, Daniels and United captain Dean Furman by “striking them with his hand,” during their MTN8 Cup fixture at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 18 September.

Sirino was only booked for the incident and he played the entire match which ended in a 2-0 win in favour of SuperSport.