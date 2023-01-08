‘Mamelodi Sundowns the simplest team to play against in PSL’ – Chippa United’s Mammila

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has said Mamelodi Sundowns are the simplest opponent to face.

Mammila casts doubt on Sundowns’ variation

Says the only difference is how Sundowns master the system

Statement comes after Middendorp's title comments

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns have been producing convincing results as they are on track to defend the Premier Soccer League title once more.

After their 2-0 victory over Richards Bay on Friday, Masandawana opened a 10-point gap at the top.

Had SuperSport United defeated Golden Arrows on Saturday, the gap would have been reduced to seven points.

As teams struggle to catch up with the Brazilians, Mammila claims the Tshwane giants are the simplest opponents to face in the top division.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Sundowns are the simplest team to play against, very simple," the Chilli Boys coach is quoted as saying by FARPost.

"Even a Diski Challenge player will tell you how Sundowns play. Very easy team to play against.

"Very easy team to play against, but the only difference is that they are mastering the system. That’s the only difference.

"Because of the system that they are playing, I don’t even need to do video analysis when I play Sundowns. All my players know how Sundowns play."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former Baroka FC chief executive officer also questioned claims that Sundowns boast quality players.

"I hear people talking about qualities. There’s no such thing. Half of those players from Sundowns were fighting relegation where they came from," he added.

"I don’t want to mention names, but it’s the reality. The player who’s coming from Black Leopards [Khuliso Mudau], he was getting red cards left, right, and centre. He went to Sundowns, then he’s a different player.

"And let’s be honest, go and watch Sundowns. When they lose the ball, there’s no star. All of them are behind the ball.

"When they get the ball, all of them are opening up, then go and check the 15 teams in the PSL. Are they doing what Sundowns are doing? I’m afraid the answer is no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila’s sentiments come after Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp said Sundowns are not catchable in the title race.

To back his statement, the former Kaizer Chiefs coach said the Pretoria club enjoys massive resources that have made them more competitive.

However, Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena and his Amakhosi counterpart, Arthur Zwane, brushed aside Middendorp’s projection and said no league title has ever been won in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAMMILA? Coincidentally, Chippa will face Masandawana in their next league match on January 10.