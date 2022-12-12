‘Mamelodi Sundowns signing SuperSport United players is frustrating’ - Grobler

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has said it is frustrating for his club to keep losing players to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Grobler not happy with such transfers

Gavin Hunt expressed similar concerns recently

Grobler understands the financial rewards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have always succeeded in luring key players from SuperSport United to Chloorkop.

Grobler’s concerns come just days after the club’s chief executive officer, Stan Mathews, said they are not a feeder team to the Premier Soccer League champions.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Anybody that says ‘it is not frustrating’ will be lying to you," Grobler stated.

"We had unbelievably good players who have gone. To them, what they think is bigger things.

"I wish them all the luck, and some of them are incredibly good players.

"One thing we need to understand is that football, as much as it is a sport, is a business as well. I think in the current economy, not just in football but in life at the moment, it is tough.

"That is one of those things as players we have to accept, and as frustrating as it can be, there is a bigger picture to all these things."

Grobler, who has won two Nedbank Cups, one Telkom Knockout, and the MTN8 Cup with Matsatsantsa, however, says such deals can be excused as they generate money back to the club.

"I was reading this week about Teboho Mokoena going to Sundowns – it was sad to lose him, but at the same time, money has gone back into the club to grow youngsters," the 34-year-old striker explains.

"Unfortunately, in the financial crisis the world and South Africa find themselves in, that is something that is going to happen.

"Yes, it is frustrating, but it is something you need to understand as it is part of the game."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The SuperSport talisman also assessed their chances of dethroning Masandawana at the end of the current campaign.

"I think that is something high on my list, I would love to win the league," said Grobler.

"I think as a player you don’t want to finish playing without winning a league title. In saying that, I think, like I said, for us to say we are going to win the league, it’s very difficult, and we have to be realistic.

"But not to say we are not going to give our best shot – and deep down I do believe that with what we have got, with the coach we got and the support that he has, I think it will be stupid not to fight for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport, whose last trophy was the MTN8 in the 2019/20 season, have sold Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Sipho Mbule, and Ronwen Williams to Brazilians in the recent transfer windows.

The club’s coach, Hunt, also expressed his concerns over Matsatsantsa’s propensity to sell players to their big rivals.

Currently, Luke Fleurs has been heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT UNITED? They are scheduled to play Marumo Gallants on December 30.