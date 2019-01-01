Mamelodi Sundowns signed Affonso for the Caf Champions League - Mosimane

The Uruguayan centre-forward has already scored two goals in as many matches for the Brazilians thus far, and his coach is very impressed

head coach Pitso Mosimane has showered striker Mauricio Affonso with praise following his goal against in the Telkom Knockout Cup on Sunday.

The 27-year-old arrived from Alianza Lima in the off-season and has hardly featured for the Brazilians since recovering from injury this season.

Affonso was making his domestic debut for the Chloorkop-based outfit against Usuthu, and in his two appearances thus far, Affonso has already scored twice for the club.

"He is a number nine as I said before. He scored the same goal in the , but that one was from a corner kick. He is powerful and his strength is in the air," Mosimane told the Sundowns website.

According to Mosimane, the Uruguayan marksman was only brought in to help Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

He's banking on the lanky forward for when the Tshwane giants play against the likes of and USM Algers in the continental competition.

"We brought him in to help with Champions League where we struggle for height, like when we play Wydad Casablanca and USM Alger where the big boys are coming. I haven’t checked the Angolans yet. But when we play away we need someone to play like that, and he is also good on his feet. What you see is one of his strengths," added Mosimane.

Sundowns are in Group C alongside Wyda, USM Alger and Petro de Luanda.