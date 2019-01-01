Mamelodi Sundowns sign Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso

Masandawana have begun bolstering their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of a South American striker

’ search for prolific goalscorer has once again taken them to South America as they confirmed the signing of Uruguayan Mauricio Affonso on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite being Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not resting on his laurels and has made his first signing of the 2019 July/August transfer window.

Mosimane has previously stated that he was in the market for another attacker as the club continue to look for replacements following the departures of Khama Billiat and Percy Tau at the beginning of last season.

Nonetheless, the 54-year-old mentor was forced to utilise Lebohang Maboe in an advanced role despite having the likes of Jeremy Brockie and Jose Ali Meza as the duo struggled to acclimatise and find their feet at the club.

This has seen Mosimane look elsewhere for another hitman, and he will hope to have unearthed another gem as he did with previous signing, Gaston Sirino.

However, the club are yet to reveal the full details of the striker’s move.

The 27-year-old was last on the books of Alianza Lima in and has had spells in , and among others.

Meanwhile, Affonso is unlikely to be the only player targeted by Mosimane ahead of the new season.

With the addition of the striker, this now leaves the futures of both Brockie and Meza in doubt with the former set for crunch talks with the Sundowns hierarchy.

Goal also previously reported the club was closing in on full-back Nyiko Mobbie.

While reports suggest a deal has been concluded, the club is yet to confirm the signing.