Mamelodi Sundowns sign AmaZulu FC striker Emiliano Tade

Usuthu have lost one of their key players to the Brazilians, who are keen to defend their PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns have reinforced their squad with the signing of AmaZulu FC striker Emiliano Tade.

The Argentine forward attracted interest from the Brazilians after hitting the ground running in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) having joined Usuthu on a free transfer.

Tade, 30, had parted ways with New Zealand football powerhouse Auckland City and the KwaZulu-Natal giants snapped him up ahead of the current season.

The Santiago del Estero-born player was quick to establish himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the country - scoring seven goals in all competitions.

His exploits did not go unnoticed as Tade was linked with PSL giants Sundowns and Orlando Pirates ahead of the current transfer window.

The Brazilians have since announced the signing of the former Team Wellington forward, who won the New Zealand Football Championship with Auckland.

The deal between the two PSL clubs also sees Bonginkosi Ntuli move in the other direction on a permanent deal having initially joined AmaZulu on loan from Sundowns at the beginning of the current campaign.

Sundowns and AmaZulu made announcements regarding their latest movements on their official Twitter pages on Wednesday.

Hands for our new signing Masandawana!

#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/6qOMLygR1h — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 30, 2019