Mamelodi Sundowns show Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates how to do transfers as Mokwena hails immediate impact of new signings

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revisited an issue that is largely credited for helping his club dominate domestic football.

Masandawana edged Sekhukhune 2-1 on Friday

Two new signings combined for Downs' second goal

Mokwena comments on their contribution

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandwana new signings Thapelo Maseko and Lucas Ribeiro Costa's presence was felt on debut in the 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Sekhukhune United on Friday.

Maseko came on as a second-half substitute to combine with Costa with an assist for the Brazilians who grabbed Sundowns’ second goal. It was a match in which Mokwena also handed another new boy Junior Mendieta a run in the last nine minutes of the game.

Lesiba Nku and Bathusi Aubaas are the only new additions who did not play on Friday.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: ““This is why we brought [Maseko]. He gives the team something that we didn’t have last season,” Mokwena said, as reported by iDiski Times.

“A lot of work was done to strengthen the squad in the transfers. At the end of the season I said we won’t do too much business, there will be five coming in and we’ve got our five now.

“And we will settle a little bit and try to improve the team and give them a little bit more confidence.

“They need time. Sometimes I forget myself that Maseko is only 19. So he’s got a lot of potential and we just have to continue to help him and coach him and try to get him to give even better performances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costa and Maseko's performances are just a taste of what to expect from them this season.

While there is still a long way to go this PSL season, the duo justified Sundowns' accuracy in the transfer market from what they have displayed so far. The Brazilians rarely make a mistake in their new signings and have a knack for quickly and seamlessly integrating new players.

Masandawana's transfer intelligence is one of the key reasons they have been so dominant in domestic football and gives them a distinct edge over traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who struggle to replicate Downs' transfer successes.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians now get ready to host Kaizer Chiefs in their next PSL assignment on Wednesday and the new signings would want to have an influence again.