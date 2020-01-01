Mamelodi Sundowns should not bank on Bidvest Wits to beat Kaizer Chiefs - Hunt

The Students will play the log leaders twice in fixtures that could provide intriguing twists in the title race

coach Gavin Hunt has warned his counterpart Pitso Mosimane against relying on the Students to beat and deliver the Premier Soccer League ( ) title to Downs.

If league action is not suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wits are scheduled to play log leaders Chiefs on Wednesday and again on April 24.

A win for Downs over on Tuesday will see them close the gap to Chiefs to just one point before Wits take on Chiefs the following day.

More teams

But Hunt has warned the Downs boss against investing hopes in Wits doing the job for them.

“He [Mosimane] doesn’t have to rely on us. He knows he can do it himself. He knows there will be twists and turns,” said Hunt as per IOL.

“They [Sundowns] play Pirates. Pirates can beat them or they can beat Pirates. I think they still have to play Chiefs. It is crazy. It is going to be really tight.”

At some point earlier this season, Chiefs were enjoying a 10-point lead in the title race but are now just four points clear at the top, having played a game more than the Brazilians.

This has left Hunt expecting a close contest and intriguing finish to the title race.

“This one will go down to the last day. There’s still going to be a lot of twists and turns,” Hunt continued.

Article continues below

“Everybody has still got to play each other at the top. It is crazy. We don’t play Sundowns but we will play Pirates and Chiefs twice.

"I think SuperSport [United] still have to play them. It will be good for South African sports. You don’t know the ending.”

Wits’ chances of winning the league title are, however, slim since the are sixth position, 10 points behind Chiefs.