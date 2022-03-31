Mamelodi Sundowns’ Shalulile reveals strategy to break goalscoring records

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has revealed his strategy and desire to break goalscoring records.

The Namibian – who has been a magnificent goalscorer for the Tshwane giants, currently has 21 goals across all competitions and hopes to bag more in order to break records.

The 28-year-old is the first player for the Brazilians to score 20 goals or more in two consecutive seasons since club legend Daniel Mudau.

"It has not been an easy journey to reach such a goal, but it’s more of a journey that is more possible to break," Shalulile told the club’s website.

"With the games that remain, I am just aiming for the team to do well as a whole. My personal achievements and goals are to score 10 more goals, which is possible, and I believe with my teammates that are there to help me that it’s much more possible to do it."

To realize his dream, the star revealed measures he has taken to boost his sharpness in front of goal.

"There are certain things that I work on to improve my game: doing extra work and listening to the coaches because they know what they are doing.

"They are there to teach, and we are there to learn. I also watch a lot of clips of football players that play in my position."

On Tuesday, the chairman of the Premier Soccer League, Irvin Khoza, confirmed the return of fans, and the Namibian has welcomed the move.

"We appreciate our fans, we could never do any of these things without them. They are the reason why we are doing this," he concluded.

"Without the fans, it’s difficult to do things, but this journey has its ups and downs, but they kept on staying with us through the good times and the bad times."