Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile on his brace against CR Belouizdad - 'I always stay in the kitchen'

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile has opened up on how he managed to score his brace against Belouizdad in Saturday’s Caf Champions League tie

Shalulile grabbed a brace in the big win over Belouizdad

He has now scored 21 goals this season in all competitions

He reveals the secret behind his scoring form

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old striker grabbed a double as the Brazilians romped to a 4-1 victory away at CR Belouizdad in this quarter-final, first-leg encounter.

Neo Maema and Cassius Mailula scored the other goals for Sundowns but it was Shalulile who stole the limelight with his brace to take his club football tally to 100 goals. He has been in top form on the domestic front as well and the Namibian explains how he managed to score two goals.

WHAT SHALULILE SAID: "Coach Rhulani always tells me to stay in the box," Shalulile told Sundowns' media.

"The secret of a striker is to stay in the box, in the kitchen and when Aubrey crossed the ball I was there to score my first goal, which was in the first half.

"In the second half, I just anticipated the ball and volleyed it because in the box you have so much time. As soon as I got the ball, I hit it with my left foot and it went in. I could have scored three but God decided to give me three.

"I should still work on my finishing more and more of course. It does not stop here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Shalulile has scored 21 goals for Sundowns across all competitions and he has an opportunity to register more. He is arguably the Premier Soccer League's most consistent player in the past four seasons in which he has reached double figures.

To prove he is an evergreen scorer, Shalulile's form is not only in club competitions but in the Namibia national team as well. In March, he was instrumental in helping the Brave Warriors qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals with goals against Cameroon both home and away.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHALULILE? The Namibian and his Masandawana teammates now shift focus to their league game against Richards Bay on Tuesday.