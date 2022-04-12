Namibia international Peter Shalulile scored a hattrick as Mamelodi Sundowns demolished Golden Arrows 6-0 and in the process became the first player, in a decade, to score 20 or more goals in a PSL season.

The previous player to achieve the feat was Siyabonga Nomvethe, who crossed the 20-goal barrier in the 2011/12 season while with Moroka Swallows.

Shalulile has been in inspiring form for the PSL defending champions and the three goals he scored on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium took his season's tally to 21.

It was a reward for the fans who had come to watch the Brazilians for the first time since March 2020, when they were banned owing to Covid-19.

"I would like to give glory to God first, my teammates, most importantly, the technical team – it wasn’t an easy game at all, Arrows is not an easy team to beat but we gave it an A-game and got the six goals," Shalulile said after the match.

"To be honest, my excitement was more if [Themba] Zwane scored, he’s my Man of the Match, to be honest, he gave an assist, he was on his A-game and when I was on the bench I was just looking at my teammates and how they play and it was really something good to watch.

"The love and the brotherhood, that’s one thing I love a lot here.

"I always tell people, I want the team to do well first and then the rest will follow, with hard work it won’t go wrong. That's why I keep on scoring goals and I thank the fans for coming."

After his goals on Tuesday, the 28-year-old is just four goals short of Collins Mbesuma’s all-time record of 25 league strikes achieved in the 2004/05 season while with Kaizer Chiefs.

With five matches remaining to end the ongoing campaign, Shalulile is keen on breaking the long-standing record.

"Records are meant to be broken, they are set by [other] people, so we are all there to break them and it’s possible to get what I want to do, which is score more goals and get cups with the team."